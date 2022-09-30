GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022: Nora Fatehi, Esha Gupta, Rhea Chakraborty & Others Raise Up The Heat

It's
the
season
of
major
fashion
goals!
After
Lokmat's
Most
Sylish
Awards
2022,
Bollywood
stars
made
their
presence
at
GQ
Best
Dressed
Awards
2022
on
Thursday
(September
29)
in
Mumbai.
As
anticipated,
the
night
was
all
things
glitzy
as
some
of
the
most
popular
celebrities
from
the
world
of
entertainment
gathered
under
one
roof
with
the
perfect
balance
of
style
and
substance.
Here
are
some
of
the
celebrities
who
made
it
to
this
star-studded
event.
Nora
Fatehi
The
'Dilbar'
actress
exuded
oomph
in a
yellow
sultry
cut-out
gown
at
the
event.
Chirangda
Singh
The
Bollywood
actress
looked
little
bit
like
a
modern
day
goddess
in
this
caped
body-hugging
gown.
She
accentuated
her
glamorous
look
with
bold
red
lips.
Rhea
Chakraborty
Esha
Gupta
left
everyone
swooning
over
her
in
a
blue
spandex
bodysuit
which
comprised
of
a
cutout
on
the
neckline
and
full
length
sleeves.
Rhea
Chakraborty
Rhea
Chakraborty
who
has
been
lying
low
for
a
while,
made
a
stylish
entry
in
a
black
latex
dress.
Shantanu
Maheshwari
The
Gangubai
Kathiawadi
actor
charmed
everyone
with
his
adorable
smile
as
he
posed
for
the
shutterbugs.
Sanjana
Sanghi
The
pretty
lady
dropped
major
fashion
goals
in
a
designer
pantsuit.
Which
red
carpet
look
impressed
you
the
most?
