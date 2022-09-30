    For Quick Alerts
      GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022: Nora Fatehi, Esha Gupta, Rhea Chakraborty & Others Raise Up The Heat

      It's the season of major fashion goals! After Lokmat's Most Sylish Awards 2022, Bollywood stars made their presence at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022 on Thursday (September 29) in Mumbai. As anticipated, the night was all things glitzy as some of the most popular celebrities from the world of entertainment gathered under one roof with the perfect balance of style and substance.

      Here are some of the celebrities who made it to this star-studded event.

      Nora Fatehi

      Nora Fatehi

      The 'Dilbar' actress exuded oomph in a yellow sultry cut-out gown at the event.

      Chirangda Singh

      Chirangda Singh

      The Bollywood actress looked little bit like a modern day goddess in this caped body-hugging gown. She accentuated her glamorous look with bold red lips.

      Rhea Chakraborty

      Rhea Chakraborty

      Esha Gupta left everyone swooning over her in a blue spandex bodysuit which comprised of a cutout on the neckline and full length sleeves.

      Rhea Chakraborty

      Rhea Chakraborty

      Rhea Chakraborty who has been lying low for a while, made a stylish entry in a black latex dress.

      Shantanu Maheshwari

      Shantanu Maheshwari

      The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor charmed everyone with his adorable smile as he posed for the shutterbugs.

      Sanjana Sanghi

      Sanjana Sanghi

      The pretty lady dropped major fashion goals in a designer pantsuit.

      Which red carpet look impressed you the most? Let us know in the comment section below.

      Story first published: Friday, September 30, 2022, 12:44 [IST]
      X