Grand Finale Of India Supermodel & Mrs India Universal 2022 Held, A Host Of Celebrities Among The Jury Members

Dreamz Production House hosted the grand finale of one of the biggest & prestigious events of this year, India Supermodel and Mrs India Universal 2022 in Jaipur recently. This event was an exciting platform for the talent across the country as the pageant team visited over 30 cities to audition contestants. The show was a grand success as it welcomed a total of 75 contestants in multiple categories from all over the country. Thereafter, the shortlisted participants underwent rigorous training and grooming. The gala event included four rounds on the theme of Western, Traditional, Indo Western and Sparkle Designer Outfits. The winners received gift hampers and an opportunity to participate in TVCs, web series, reality shows amongst others.

A host of celebrities graced the much-talked-about show as jury of the pageant from film and entertainment fraternity which included Bollywood actor Ashmit Patel, Actor and Model Rohit Khandelwal and actress Zoya Afroz.

In the Miss category of India Supermodel, Ekta Singh from Agra won the title, whereas Barkha Rana from Hyderabad attained the position of the 1st runner up and Shriya Singh from Pune won the 2nd runner up position. In the Mr category of India Supermodel, Abhishek Dubey from Bhopal won the title, whereas Vishal Singh from Jammu attained the position of the 1st runner up and Roshanshu Wadhera from Jammu won the 2nd runner up position. Isha Sharma from Jammu clinched the title of the Mrs Category and the 1st and 2nd runners up positions were bagged by Mugdha from Bangalore and Rashmi from Nagpur, respectively in Mrs India Universal 2022.

“We have always received tremendous response for our show and we have made our mark this year too. This stage has given many newcomers a chance to be a part of the fashion and entertainment fraternity. Dreamz Production House aims to successfully provide an integrated platform for the new and aspiring Indian models from different cities in the country to make their dream of modeling, fashion, theatre, television and films come true. While the event had few winners, it gave a platform to many of them who are sure to rule the ramp in future.” said Sharad Chaudhary, Founder, Dreamz Production House.

Anubha Vashisth, co-owner of Dreamz Production House, said “Dreamz Production House hosts one of the most glamorous and sought-after beauty pageants in the country and aims to provide an exceptional platform to deserving participants to display their talents and build their confidence. Beauty pageants are much more than just being beautiful; they are about being strong physically, mentally as well as emotionally. This beauty pageant is a platform that’s committed to giving participants a chance to showcase their talent and shine as an individual.”

Over the years, Sharad Chaudhary has also worked with many celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Zareen Khan, Urvashi Rautala, Upen Patel, Pooja Chopra, Kainaat Arora, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gizele Thakral, Ajay Chaudhary, Anusha Dandekar, Stefy Patel, Benafsha Soonawalla, Himanshu Soni, Millind Gaba and many more.