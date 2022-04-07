Guests At Jackie Shroff’s Party Had A Bawl Tapping Their Feet To Ankush Ingle’s Tunes

Ankush Ingle is a well-known name in the music space. Party enthusiasts love him for the tunes he plays to ensure rocking parties. Ankush recently performed at Jackie Shroff's party and the veteran actor was all praise for the mesmerizing vibe of the party. All guests had a great time as Ankush played fun tunes one after the other.

Ankush's performance is the perfect example of passion and hard work. The distance between dreams and reality can only be bridged with persistence and a vision to succeed. Ankush a.k.a DJ ODIN's commitment to music is exemplary and he is one of the few mainstream house music producers from India. His immense popularity in South Asia's music scene results from his commitment and persistence. He is a dreamer, but works tirelessly to achieve those dreams.



Ankush says that his journey of discovering his music has been a spiritual one and he feels deeply connected to his music. People who know Ankush describe him as an explorer who has embarked on a journey to discover the right sounds.

He feels proud that he is a popular choice of DJ among celebrities and gets a chance to perform for big industry names. Even as a school student, Ankush was enthusiastic about music. He used tables as drums and tried his hands at music at every possible instance. In the tryst to find out what he enjoyed most, Ankush learned instruments like guitar, drums, tabla, and violin after passing out from school. The joy he derived from playing musical instruments motivated him to follow it as a profession. Thus, Ankush dropped out of his engineering college and started his journey to get closer to his passion for music.

The first step for Ankush was to move from his hometown Amravati to Mumbai. He knew he was moving to the city of his dreams, but little did he know he will soon become a revered name and perform for numerous celebrities. Today, many Bollywood parties are incomplete without music by DJ ODIN.

Ankush attributes this success to his move and also the DJing masterclass by DJ Cyrus. He learned a lot from this masterclass conducted by one of the best DJ in the country. Apart from the skills gained from the masterclass, it took him immense practice to reach where he is today.

Ankush's picture with Jackie Shroff after their party is proof of the fun they had. He also performs regularly at famous clubs and venues like Bombay CocktailBar, Bombay Adda, Mansion at Sahara Star, Rodeo Drive, Mitron, Lord of the Drinks Mumbai, Dragonfly Experience Mumbai, Barrel and Co., Club Illusions, XOYO Thane, The Secret Thane, Tryst, Amethyst.

Other celebrities that he has performed for include Shalmali Kholgade, Ankita Lokhande, etc. People also love his performance at private events like weddings/ sangeet/ cocktail parties, etc. Ankush's gig calendar is often full and one has to wait for weeks to get a date.

We hope DJ ODIN continues to achieve success at this pace and wish him luck.