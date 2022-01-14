Gujarat To Celebrate Sankranthi With Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi
is
set
to
re-release
tomorrow
theatrically
in
Gujarat
on
the
auspicious
occasion
of
Sankranthi.
On
the
eve
of
the
festival
in
Gujarat,
the
film
will
be
re-released
across
30
non-national
multiplexes.
Exhibitors
are
confident
that
the
film
will
provide
the
much-needed
boost
in
footfalls
at
a
time
when
there
are
no
new
releases
and
bring
back
the
audiences
to
cinemas.
Sooryavanshi
created
box
office
history
by
collecting
net
box
office
of
42
Cr
in
Gujarat
alone,
despite
the
film
being
available
on
OTT.
The
exhibitors
are
confident
the
film
can
create
further
demand
among
moviegoers
who
missed
out
the
big
screen
outing
besides
bringing
back
repeat
audiences
who
can
enjoy
the
blockbuster
entertainer
once
again
on
the
Big
Screen.