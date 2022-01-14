Gujarat To Celebrate Sankranthi With Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is set to re-release tomorrow theatrically in Gujarat on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi. On the eve of the festival in Gujarat, the film will be re-released across 30 non-national multiplexes.

Exhibitors are confident that the film will provide the much-needed boost in footfalls at a time when there are no new releases and bring back the audiences to cinemas.

Sooryavanshi created box office history by collecting net box office of 42 Cr in Gujarat alone, despite the film being available on OTT.

The exhibitors are confident the film can create further demand among moviegoers who missed out the big screen outing besides bringing back repeat audiences who can enjoy the blockbuster entertainer once again on the Big Screen.