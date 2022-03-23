Gully Boy Rapper MC Tod Fod's Mother On His Death: I Could Not Do Anything To Save Him

Gully Boy rapper Dharmesh Parmar, popularly known by his stage name MC Tod Fod, died at the age of 24 on March 20. As soon as the news about his demise broke out, actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi took to their respective social media handles to mourn his demise.

Dharmesh's mother in her recent interview with a leading news portal, opened up on her son's death. While the cause of his passing away is still unknown, she revealed that he had suffered two heart attacks in the last four months.

Dharmesh's mother told Dainik Bhaskar, "Dharmesh had had two heart attacks before this. He had gone with his friends for a Ladakh trip where he got his first heart attack four months ago. We got to know about it when he had his second heart attack at home a few months ago. He underwent a heart surgery as well but he never used to rest. He was crazy for rap and loved music more than his own life. My child is now gone, and I could not do anything to save him."

She also talked about how her son was excited for his Holi special performance in Nashik. She was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "Perhaps he knew he was not going to return home. He celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan just a day before Holi (when he left for Nasik). He has two younger sisters. I do not know what came on his mind, but he celebrated Rakhi, not just with his sisters, but also his aunt's daughters."

Besides Ranveer and Siddhant, Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar had also taken to her Instagram page to pen a tribute for Dharmesh with a post that read, "You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai. #mctodfod."

Dharmesh was associated with the Mumbai based hip hop collective Swadesi. He had penned a verse for 'India 91' which was a part of the soundtrack of Gully Boy.