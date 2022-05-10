    For Quick Alerts
      Gumraah: Aditya Roy Kapur And Mrunal Thakur's Thadam Remake Gets A Title

      By
      |

      It was earlier reported that Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur are teaming up for the Hindi remake of Arun Vijay's acclaimed Tamil hit Thadam. Now, we hear that this upcoming film has been titled Gumraah.

      gumraah

      Based on true events, the crime thriller features Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars, whereas Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing a cop. This thriller film will showcase an intense face-off between the two actors.

      Aditya Roy Kapur has completed the first schedule and will begin the second schedule today along with Mrunal Thakur who has kick started the second schedule in Mumbai and Ronit Roy will be joining the shoot soon.

      thadam

      Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:30 [IST]
