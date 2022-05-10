Gumraah: Aditya Roy Kapur And Mrunal Thakur's Thadam Remake Gets A Title

It
was
earlier
reported
that
Aditya
Roy
Kapur
and
Mrunal
Thakur
are
teaming
up
for
the
Hindi
remake
of
Arun
Vijay's
acclaimed
Tamil
hit
Thadam.
Now,
we
hear
that
this
upcoming
film
has
been
titled
Gumraah.
Based
on
true
events,
the
crime
thriller
features
Aditya
Roy
Kapur
in
a
double
role
for
the
very
first
time
in
two
completely
different
avatars,
whereas
Mrunal
Thakur
will
be
seen
playing
a
cop.
This
thriller
film
will
showcase
an
intense
face-off
between
the
two
actors.
Aditya
Roy
Kapur
has
completed
the
first
schedule
and
will
begin
the
second
schedule
today
along
with
Mrunal
Thakur
who
has
kick
started
the
second
schedule
in
Mumbai
and
Ronit
Roy
will
be
joining
the
shoot
soon.
Helmed
by
debutant
director
Vardhan
Ketkar,
the
film
is
being
produced
by
Bhushan
Kumar's
T-Series
and
Murad
Khetani's
Cine1
Studios.