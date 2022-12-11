Guneet Monga & Sunny Kapoor Twin In Green For Their Mehendi; Sanya Malhotra Becomes The Perfect Bridesmaid

It's raining wedding in tinselvile these days. After Kamna Pathak and Paritosh Tripathi's wedding, filmmaker Guneet Monga is set to tie the knot on December 12. The filmmaker, who has been dating Sunny Kapoor for a while, will be tying the knot in a traditional ceremony. Interestingly, Guneet and Sunny's wedding festivities have begun with a bang with Shagun and Mehendi ceremony in the presence of close friends and family. And now, the bride to be has shared beautiful pics from her pre-wedding festivities on social media, which is a treat for the fans.

For the mehendi ceremony, Guneet and Sunny were seen twinning in green outfit. Guneet wore a green coloured anarkali suit with a touch of golden. She had completed the look with golden jewellery. On the other hand, Sunny wore a green kurta with cream pyjama. Interestingly, Sanya Malhotra was seen turning the perfect bridesmaid as she danced her heart out with the bride. Guneet also gave a glimpse of her sagan ceremony wherein Sunny was seen dressed in a magenta coloured kurta pyjama while Guneet wore a grey coloured outfit with magenta and golden embroidery. She captioned the post as, "About last night. Brb getting married. | Shagan and Mehendi | Day 1 #GunSung".

Take a look at Guneet Monga's Mehendi pics:

Talking about the wedding, "I am so grateful to have found a family that is so loving and giving. Since I lost both my parents at the age of 23, I have dreamt of having a big family and I am so excited for that dream to come true. Can't wait to end the year with a big bang. One of the best things about Sunny is he is an extremely simple and loving man. He is my biggest cheerleader as well as the biggest critic. Even though I have only met him last year, I can surely say I'm marrying my best friend". Talking about the work front, Guneet is known for backing movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Masaan, Zubaan and Pagglait.