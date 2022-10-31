Halloween 2022: Vijay Varma Wins Hearts As He Flaunts His Evil Hamza Look From Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings

The world is celebrating the festival of Halloween and the spooky vibes of the season have been sending a chill down the vibes. Interestingly, the Bollywood industry has also been taken over by the Halloween fever and the celebs were seen flaunting their stunning Halloween looks. From Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan to Ahan Shetty, several Bollywood celebs were seen marking a presence at Orhan Awatramani's Halloween bash. Among these, Vijay Varma has made the headlines for his Halloween look as he dressed as one of his onscreen characters.

Yes! Vijay was seen dressed as Hamza from Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings. Taking to Instagram, Vijay shared pics of himself dressed in a black coloured blazer and trousers which was paired with a white shirt and maroon tie. He completed the look with a pair of sports shoes and he did made heads turn with his evil Hamza look. To note, Vijay's character of Hamza from Darlings was a negative character who was involved in domestic violence. The actor's performance left everyone in awe and made us hate Hamza to the core. Soon, Gulshan Devaiah took to the comment section and praised Vijay's Halloween's look. He wrote, "Lazy but cool choice & shamelessly self promotional.. which is I totally approve of".

Take a look at Vijay Varma's post here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Vijay Varma is currently working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in Sujoy Ghosh's next. The movie, which is a murder mystery, is an adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. The team is currently shooting in London. To note, the Sujoy Ghosh directorial will mark Vijay's first collaboration with Kareena. Besides, he will also be seen in the much awaited third season of Mirzapur which features Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead.