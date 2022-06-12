Chhalaang Director Hansal Mehta Congratulates Nushrratt Bharuccha For Positive Reviews Of Janhit Mein Jaari

Hansal
Mehta
and
Nushrratt
Bharuccha
collaborated
for
the
first
time
on-screen
with
the
sports
comedy
of
Chhalaang
which
went
on
to
be
liked
by
critics
and
audiences
alike.
Recently
the
director
took
to
his
social
media
to
congratulate
Nushrratt
for
all
the
good
reviews
she
has
been
receiving
for
Janhit
Mein
Jaari.
While
thanking
all
her
fans,
Nushrratt
had
written
in
the
caption
-
"Can't
thank
you'll
enough.
Seriously!!" Seeing
this,
the
Chhalaang
director,
wrote,
"Congratulations
dear
Nushrat
❤️❤️❤️"
With
Chhalaang,
Nushrratt
took
a
leap
in
her
career
when
filmmakers
started
to
look
at
her
beyond
glam
roles,
after
which
she
went
on
to
feature
in
films
like
Chhorii,
Ajeeb
Daastaans
and
now
Janhit
Mein
Jaari.
She
has
also
expressed
her
desire
to
work
with
Hansal
Mehta
once
more
if
given
a
chance.
Moreover,
for
Janhit
Mein
Jaari,
Nushrratt
is
receiving
a
great
response
from
the
audience.