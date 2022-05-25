Hansal Mehta Gets Hitched To His Partner Of 17 Years Safeena Husain; Says 'Love Prevails Over All Else'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently tied the knot with his partner Safeena Husain. The duo were in a live-in relationship since 17 years. The Aligarh director took to his Instagram handle to share a bunch of pictures from the intimate ceremony.

He captioned them as, "So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has..."

Have a look.

In the photos, Hansal, wearing a brown blazer and a T-shirt, and Safeena in a pink salwar suit, are seen posing with their family members. One picture features the filmmaker signing a document and another shows the newlyweds posing with it.

As soon as Hansal shared his marriage pictures on social media, congratulatory wishes poured in for him from all nooks and corners.

Pratik Gandhi who featured in Mehta's hit web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story commented, "This is lovely ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Well it's inspiring and pressurising too. @bhaminioza is already giving me heard looks. 😂." Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Congratulations my fav couple. You guys complete each other. I love you both. ❤️❤️." Manoj Bajpayee's comment read, "Wow! Wow!! Congratulations & best wishes to both of you lovelies ❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏." Huma Qureshi wrote, "Awwwww ❤️❤️❤️."

In one of his recent interviews with Man's World, Hansal had referred to Safeena as his wife and said, "My wife has threatened to leave me if I get one more book in the house," he told Man's World recently."

With respect to work, Hansal Mehta recently announced a new web series titled Scam 2003: The Telgi Story with Gagan Dev Riar playing the main lead. Speaking about films, Mehta has Kartik Aaryan-starrer Captain India, an action thriller Faraaz and a yet-to-be-titled project with Kareena Kapoor Khan.