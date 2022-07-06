Hansal Mehta Says Working With Kangana Ranaut In Simran Was A Massive Mistake; 'We Didn't Gel'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actress Kangana Ranaut had a public fallout when they were filming Simran. The movie tanked upon its release in 2017 and was panned by the critics. The film's writer Apurva Asrani had claimed in his interviews that the Bollywood actress had taken over as de facto director of the film after Hansal opted out of the project.

Recently, in an interview with Mashable India, Hansal revisited the making of Simran and called working with Kangana Ranaut a 'massive mistake' as they didn't gel with each other.

On being asked if Kangana took over the edit of Simran, the Aligarh director said that there's was nothing left to takeover as they had shot only what the actress wanted.

While Mehta reaffirmed that Kangana is a very talented actor, he also added that she has limited herself by making films about herself. The portal quoted him as saying, "She is a very talented actor, she is a very good actor, really really good actor who, I feel has limited herself by making films about herself. You need not make all the characters become what you want to believe you are."

Citing example of the song 'She's On Fire' from her last release Dhaakad, he continued, "Abhi kuch gaana aaya uska... (She had a song recently...) she is a woman on fire... you are basically talking about yourself. You know these are things you aspire for yourself, you put it there. It's not even my place to criticise what choices she makes. She's a big star, even today and she is a very good actor, I maintain that and working with her, we didn't gel. Working with her was a massive mistake."

Speaking about Simran, the heist drama was loosely based on the real life story of US-based nurse Sandeep Kaur aka 'Bombshell Bandit' who was convicted of robbing four banks in three US states.