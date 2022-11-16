Kalank To Rashtra Kavach Om: 5 Box Office Disasters Delivered By Aditya Roy Kapur

After establishing himself as a well-known VJ, Aditya Roy Kapur made his acting debut with Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn's 2009 release London Dreams.

The actor played a supporting role in the film which flopped badly at the box office despite a huge buzz and expectations.

Aditya then went on to play pivotal roles in Action Replayy and Guzaarish. However, the success of Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 proved to be a turning point in his career. Fans loved his onscreen chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor and the film was among the biggest hits of 2013.

He then went on to work with many big banners, including Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions. However, most of his films, excluding Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Malang, failed to leave a mark at the box office.

Starting from Daawat-e-Ishq with Parineeti Chopra to this year's Rashtra Kavach Om, Aditya isn't having a dream run at the box office.

While he currently has several interesting projects in his kitty, let's take a look at the box office disasters featuring Aditya Roy Kapur below.