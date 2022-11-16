    For Quick Alerts
      Kalank To Rashtra Kavach Om: 5 Box Office Disasters Delivered By Aditya Roy Kapur

      By
      |
      After establishing himself as a well-known VJ, Aditya Roy Kapur made his acting debut with Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn's 2009 release London Dreams.

      The actor played a supporting role in the film which flopped badly at the box office despite a huge buzz and expectations.

      Aditya then went on to play pivotal roles in Action Replayy and Guzaarish. However, the success of Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 proved to be a turning point in his career. Fans loved his onscreen chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor and the film was among the biggest hits of 2013.

      He then went on to work with many big banners, including Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions. However, most of his films, excluding Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Malang, failed to leave a mark at the box office.

      Starting from Daawat-e-Ishq with Parineeti Chopra to this year's Rashtra Kavach Om, Aditya isn't having a dream run at the box office.

      While he currently has several interesting projects in his kitty, let's take a look at the box office disasters featuring Aditya Roy Kapur below.

      Daawat-e-Ishq

      Daawat-e-Ishq

      After the back-to-back success of 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', Aditya teamed up with YRF for Habib Faisal's 'Daawat-e-Ishq'. Co-starring Parineeti Chopra, the film flopped badly at the ticket window.

      Fitoor

      Fitoor

      Everyone expected a lot from the movie based on Charles Dickens' 1861 novel 'Great Expectations'. However, the Katrina Kaif & Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer was a commercial disaster.

      Ok Jaanu

      Ok Jaanu

      Dharma Productions' 'OK Jaanu' marked Aditya and Shraddha's reunion after 'Aashiqui 2'. Despite hit music, the film underperformed at the box office.

      Kalank

      Kalank

      One of the most-hyped films of 2019, Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank' was among the biggest disasters of the year. Besides Aditya, the film also featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kunal Kemmu.

      Rashtra Kavach Om

      Rashtra Kavach Om

      'Rashtra Kavach Om' was Aditya's first theatrical release after the moderate success of 'Malang'. The film failed to even cross the Rs 10 crore mark domestically and was a big failure.

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 15:56 [IST]
