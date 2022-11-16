Kalank To Rashtra Kavach Om: 5 Box Office Disasters Delivered By Aditya Roy Kapur
After establishing himself as a well-known VJ, Aditya Roy Kapur made his acting debut with Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn's 2009 release London Dreams.
The actor played a supporting role in the film which flopped badly at the box office despite a huge buzz and expectations.
Aditya then went on to play pivotal roles in Action Replayy and Guzaarish. However, the success of Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 proved to be a turning point in his career. Fans loved his onscreen chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor and the film was among the biggest hits of 2013.
He then went on to work with many big banners, including Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions. However, most of his films, excluding Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Malang, failed to leave a mark at the box office.
Starting from Daawat-e-Ishq with Parineeti Chopra to this year's Rashtra Kavach Om, Aditya isn't having a dream run at the box office.
While he currently has several interesting projects in his kitty, let's take a look at the box office disasters featuring Aditya Roy Kapur below.
Daawat-e-Ishq
After the back-to-back success of 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', Aditya teamed up with YRF for Habib Faisal's 'Daawat-e-Ishq'. Co-starring Parineeti Chopra, the film flopped badly at the ticket window.
Fitoor
Everyone expected a lot from the movie based on Charles Dickens' 1861 novel 'Great Expectations'. However, the Katrina Kaif & Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer was a commercial disaster.
Ok Jaanu
Dharma Productions' 'OK Jaanu' marked Aditya and Shraddha's reunion after 'Aashiqui 2'. Despite hit music, the film underperformed at the box office.
Kalank
One of the most-hyped films of 2019, Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank' was among the biggest disasters of the year. Besides Aditya, the film also featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kunal Kemmu.
Rashtra Kavach Om
'Rashtra Kavach Om' was Aditya's first theatrical release after the moderate success of 'Malang'. The film failed to even cross the Rs 10 crore mark domestically and was a big failure.