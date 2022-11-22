‘Maza Aa Gaya’ Kartik Aaryan Fans React As Shehzada Makers Release Special Teaser On Actor’s Birthday

Kartik Aaryan, currently basking in the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is celebrating his 32nd birthday today (November 22). Since morning, his fans have been trending '#HappyBirthdayShehzada' on Twitter.

On the special occasion, the makers of his much-awaited film Shehzada decide to celebrate Kartik as an actor and unveiled the first look teaser of Rohit Dhawan's directorial venture.

Making the day more special for the actor and his fans, Shehzada first look teaser has been released on the official Twitter handle of T-Series. The post reads, "Happy Birthday to our Shehzada @TheAaryanKartik Wishing you a terrific year ahead and here's the first look of a film that's very dear to all of us! #HappyBirthdayShehzada"

The 59-second long clip starts with Kartik saying, "Jab baat family pe aati hai toh discussion nahin karte, action karte hain." The actor is then shown performing some intense action sequences and stunts. In the end, the makers have also unveiled a few stunning glimpses of Kriti Sanon.

Overall, the teaser looks promising and we're sure that Kartik will be in the top film in Shehzada. His fans are already loving the teaser.

Reacting to it, a social media user tweeted, "#shehzada teaser is out now.

Him in actions yrr. Maza aa gya . Super excited for the trailer and the movie #KartikAaryan #kritisanon"

Another Twitter user wrote, "Sexy!!!! Roaring! Mind blowing @TheAaryanKartik you have just given us a small teaser but BADA IMPACT HAI - truly sensational (fire emojis) #Shehzada"

A third comment reads, "Is se achha b'day gift kuch nahi ho sakta.. What a match.. Nt #AlluArjun I find a top-notch nd fadu superstar @TheAaryanKartik.. Hapi born day."

Here are the reactions:

For the unversed, Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's 2020 Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It is a comedy action drama musical that also features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, and Ronit Roy in key roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, and S Radha Krishna, it is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

Here's wishing Kartik Aaryan a very happy birthday.