Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey: The Talented Actor With An Impeccable Choice Of Work!

Here is wishing Vikrant Massey a very Happy Birthday! He is the talented actor of Bollywood who has become a well known name amongst masses and a favourite among critics for consistently delivering impeccable performances.

Starting out with television and gaining success there, the actor plunged into films with his initial being a critically acclaimed film, 'Lootera', an iconic film with a huge cult following till date. Winning the audience's attention while playing some supporting roles furthermore, the actor went onto give gems of performances in lead role with films like 'Chhapaak' by Meghna Gulzar that starred him opposite Deepika Padukone and the critically acclaimed masterpiece, 'A Death in the Gunj'.

With Excel Entertainment's, Mirzapur and Ekta Kapoor's, Broken But Beautiful and most importantly, Criminal Justice, Vikrant Massey delivered popularly loved web series with matter or worth, becoming a household name amongst the masses.

The Boy next door, with his innocent and charming looks left all impressed after he went out and out in the action space with his latest, 'Love Hostel'. The role filled with danger saw him in such a different light and fans to critics, everyone was full of praise for his performance in an action packed role.

Vikrant has given various hits over the years and all content screams quality, like the ones mentioned above along with some of his recent successes including, 'Haseen Dilruba' and 'Ginny weds Sunny'.

The actor will next be seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Sara Ali Khan and 'Forensic' alongside Radhika Apte, and Vikrant Massey in a project, you can trust it to be one of quality.