Hardik Pandya Shows Off His Swag On Cricket Pitch With Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Signature Step

Kartik Aaryan stole hearts with his portrayal of Rooh Baba in his blockbuster hit, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the popularity of the film has been constantly evident among the audience on social media, it seems like our Indian cricketers too, have been bitten by this bug.

On Sunday (August 28), during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match, star cricketer Hardik Pandya was seen pulling off Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step to celebrate India's historic win on the cricket ground.

Later, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to share a picture of this 'iconic' step where Hardik is seen doing the Bollywood star's famous step from the title song on the pitch. Hr amplified the click with the 'Hare Ram Hare Krishna' song.

Kartik captioned his post as, "I keep praying that India wins All day All night long 🎶 #HardikRoohBaba 🤙🏻."

The Bollywood actor has achieved unprecedented success with this horror comedy which released earlier this year. Kartik has also been credited for reviving the condition of the box office by booking the biggest opening with his film. At the domestic box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 minted a lifetime box office collection of Rs 185.92 Crore.

Speaking about Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects, the actor has some interesting projects lined up. This includes Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala's Satya Prem Ki Katha, and Kabir Khan's untitled next.