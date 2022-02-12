hardworking-and-optimistic-rhea-chakraborty-is-ready-to-bring-up-her-shine-on-the-big-screen

Rhea Chakraborty is a very simple living girl and keeps a never-giving attitude in life. The actress believes in finding luxury in normalcy. After a long time, she is all set to make her comeback on the big screen.

Rhea has always won the heart of her fans with her dedication and positive approach towards her work. She is worth being called as a true epitome of the 'Never Giving Up' attitude. Good news for her fans, as the actress has recently took to her social media, sharing a glimpse in a short video from the recording studio adding the 'Navya Naidu' song.

This might be for her upcoming project. She took an entirely black outfit, where she wore a sizzling black blazer on a blacktop paired with black pants. Indeed she is looking gorgeous in the black outfit. The actress added a 'Never give up' caption, thanking the people who always stood with her in the tough times.

"Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thank you to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what, the sun always shines ☀️ NEVER GIVE UP! #rhenew #gratitude 🙏," wrote Rhea.

The diva always seemed to share positivity with her posts on social media. The actress is extremely grateful for the days that she went through which helped her transform into a tough human being.

Rhea Chakraborty has recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed Chehre opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.