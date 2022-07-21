Harleen Sethi Reacts To Being Referred To As Vicky Kaushal's Ex-Girlfriend; Confesses It Bothers Her

Even though Vicky Kaushal is happily married to actress Katrina Kaif, his ex-girlfriend Harleen Sethi is often referred to as his ex-girlfriend by media. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Harleen was asked if it bothers her when media refers to her as Vicky's ex, she said yes, but she also added that she understands media houses need to sell stories and that is why they do so.

The Broken But Beautiful actor told Bollywood Bubble, "I've started to just understand that there are so many media houses and even they need to sell. So how would they? Everybody's working hard, they're writing these big big articles even if it's completely about me but they need a headline which will attract people so that their work is also appreciated and gets acknowledged."

She went on to add that even though she understands media houses' purpose, she feels bad about being referred to as anything but her name.

She further said, "Of course, that bothers you that you know because you obviously have lived a life beyond that and you worked hard in your life to make a name for yourself. so being referred to or being associated with anybody in that sense is not very pleasing."

On a related note, recently Vicky and Katrina visited Maldives to celebrate the latter's birthday and the duo shared several pictures on their Instagram pages.

With respect to work, Vicky will next be seen in Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Sara Ali Khan, Anand Tiwari's next with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.