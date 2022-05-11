Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Irks Netizens As He Talks About Buying Lamborghini While Discussing Sad Reality Of Life

The recent statement of actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor did not go down well with netizens, wherein he spoke about sad realities of his life and said that he wants to buy a pre-owned Lamborghini that will cost him around Rs 1 Crore rather than buying a fresh model which will cost him around Rs 3 Crore.

In a conversation with Mashable India's The Bombay Journey, Harsh said, "I hate to break it to the audience, but the reality is that my parents have no interest in paying for my sh*t. So, I wish you all were right and I was wrong. I would have had ten times more than what I have but I buy my own stuff. It's the sad reality of my life. Otherwise, you don't think I would have had five cars as opposed to just one. You don't think I would have had 30 watches. It doesn't work like that."

Reacting to Harsh Varrdhan's comment, a netizen tweeted, "What to say about this, he is bragging about his car, when the country is suffering from the rising inflation and petrol. In short he is taunting people that see how rich I am to buy a one crore car."

"Anil Kapoor's poor son Harshavardhan Kapoor wants to buy an old Lamborghini at a cost of Rs 1 crore and this is the hardest part of his life," wrote another netizen.

"He is Sonam kapoor's brother. Didn't she say she is a socialist while wearing some exorbitantly priced outfit! Would love to be a fly on the wall during their family discussions on poverty, intolerance while they sip on champagne(too poor to know the name of an expensive brand)," tweeted one more netizen while taking a potshot at the Thar actor.

"Are these people even aware that there are people who don't even know whether they'll get to eat the next meal or not?" tweeted another netizen.

Clearly, Harsh Varrdhan's recent statement has offended netizens and we wonder if the actor will care to explain his take on the 'sad realities of his life'.