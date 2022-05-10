harsh-varrdhan-kapoor-says-sister-sonam-kapoor-s-pregnancy-is-going-to-change-her-life-forever

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is elated that his sister Sonam Kapoor is going to be a parent soon and he is constantly keeping her in his prayers. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Harsh Varrdhan said that he always knew that Sonam wanted to be a mother hence, her pregnancy announcement is not a surprise for him, but he is extremely happy to see how her life is going to change forever.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Harsh Varrdhan said, "Since I'm a brother I kind of know that she's wanted to have a child for a while so the element of surprise for me is not as much as the other it is for the rest of the world."

He further said, "I was kind of expecting it in a way, but I'm excited to see how their lives are going to change because obviously at some point one would like to kind of maybe get married, we all have those aspirations right to kind of have because when you see already born to your parents so far, you've always seen your parents be parents but to see a sibling be a parent is very exciting because maybe you want to be a parent one day." (sic)

He went on to add that he is really excited to see how Anand and Sonam who are very ambitious people and both have big careers and strong personalities, will navigate parenthood.

"You know because I'm sure I mean something as life-changing as that is going to change your life forever. That's why I think a lot of people think a lot before kind of taking that step," added the Mirzya actor.

He concluded by sayin that he would like to hope and pray for a safe and smooth delivery for his actress-sister.

With respect to work, Harsh Varrdhan was last seen in Thar, which is currently streaming on Netflix.