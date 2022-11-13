Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Snaps Back At A Troll Who Criticizes His Acting Talent

Oftentimes, we hear celebs who get mentally disturbed and stressed about the hate they get online. While most of them prefer to ignore them, many resort to shutting down their social media accounts after they had enough. However, there are some celebs who respond to trollers with a witty remark or a vicious comeback, giving them a taste of their own medicine. A prime example of this behaviour is Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who gave a befitting reply to a troll who criticized his acting skills.

Yesterday, In a Premier League match, Newcastle beat Chelsea by 1-0. The event disappointed many Chelsea FC fans. One of them took to Twitter to express his disappointment and wrote, "Everything that could go wrong this season has gone wrong. We look like a shadow of the great team we were. So poor all seasons & especially last few games."

Harsh replied to the fan and defended Chelsea by saying, "Great when? Had a good run in the UCL with a favourable draw with Kante Reece James and Thiago Silva outperforming. Defended well and hit teams on the break that lead to the fan base thinking that group of players were better than they actually were."

Another Twitter user berated Harsh Varrdhan's response and said, "Man thinks Kante and James outperformed and isn't a great player. There's a reason why you never succeeded as an actor. You should stick to acting mate...." The latter clarified his statement and said, "What I meant is they're very good players and played a 9/10 every game in that run....no need to get salty and personalize it and attack me." Then Harsh viciously snapped back at the troll and said, "But then again, my last few films were all loved and you're a nobody on Twitter that no one will ever know or care about....good day."

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his acting debut in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra's 2016 film Mirzya alongside Sayami Kher. He then appeared next in the superhero film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix movie Thar opposite Fatima Sana Sheikh and alongside his father Anil Kapoor. His performance was duly appreciated in the film.