Harshil Thakkar Feels Nostalgic Remembering His First Advertisement

Harshil Thakkar, who has been seen in multiple advertisements, TV shows and movies, feels nostalgic about his first advertisement of V-Guard. He was shortlisted for the V-Guard ad after they saw a picture of his wearing his glasses, with his long hair. That look has now become iconic for him. He then gave an audition and got selected for the ad. The location was Ooty, and the ad was shot for five days. These five days were a whole new experience for him as this was his first lead and outdoor shoot.

He had to be away from his house, but the environment around the set was beautiful, so that even brightened his mood, which he needed to keep good, for the shooting. Harshil was loved by all the crew members.



When the first ad got released, it quickly became very popular. It was for the V-Gaurd Inverter. Also, V-Gaurd had revamped it's products after 40 years, so an article was printed for the newspaper, and Harshil's photo was just below the headlines. Everyone including Harshil gets nostalgic about this achievement of his, and this is the best work he has got to this day.

Then, the ads for the V-Gaurd Stabilizer, water heater and LED fan got released. Harshil came to be dearly loved by people.

Then, after six to eight months, huge hoardings had been put up all around India, for Vgaurd. Harshil was in the posters along with his co-actors. This was a very proud moment for him and his family and friends too.

After almost two years, they called again, this time to Bangalore, a location different than where the previous ads were shot, but it was still an amazing location. The travel from Mumbai to Bangalore and back to Mumbai was hassle free. This time, the ad was for V-Gaurd Wire. The experience was very beautiful and Harshil enjoyed the shooting. The crew was different but still, Harshil felt comfortable working with them.

A gateway of many acting opportunities opened for Harshil once he did these ads. This ad will always remain in his heart and it also boosted his self confidence and experience.