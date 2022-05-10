Helen Admits Feeling Nervous About Returning To Films; Opens Up About Working With Salman Khan

Veteran actress Helen is all set to make her comeback on screen with Abhinay Deo's upcoming neo-noir crime drama Brown which also stars Karisma Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film is based on Abheek Barua's book 'City Of Death'.

In a chat with ETimes, the 'Mehbooba O Mehbooba' star opened up on why she gave her nod to this project. The actress said, "Crime dramas are riveting to watch these days because each story is treated so differently. No two crime drama series are alike. Also, it is not a genre that I have dabbled in earlier, so, I am really looking forward to it. In fact, I am happy that I am being offered meaningful roles by brilliant filmmakers and creators. The character in Brown is truly me. I identified with the way she leads her life and it prompted me to agree immediately. Besides, Abhinay knows exactly what he wants from every actor and that put me at ease."

Helen said that while she is truly enjoying being back on sets, she is also feeling nervous on returning to the screen.

Speaking about the same, she continued, "My family and I live and breathe cinema. But I was nervous about the changes I'd find after returning on set after so many years. However, I was pleasantly surprised to find that the changes that have taken place have been good. In our time, table-reads, workshops, etc were things that only happened in Hollywood. All of these things had not reached us back then. Now it's a fascinating way to work, where you come together and meet your co-actors. The energy in the room is enthralling."

While the legendary actress has been quite selective about doing films, she is still remembered for playing the role of Salman Khan's mother in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. On being asked if there are chances of any collaboration with the superstar again, Helen said, "As of now, nothing."

Known as one of Bollywood's finest dancers, Helen has many iconic songs like 'Mehbooba O Mehbooba', 'Piya Tu', 'Yeh Mera Dil' amongst others to her credit.