Hera Pheri 3: Not Kartik, But Varun Dhawan Was Makers’ First Choice To Replace Akshay Kumar?

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's name is synonymous with the Hera Pheri franchise. However, he shocked fans by recently announcing his exit from the third installment of the comedy film.

Ever since the success of Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, fans have been looking forward to the return of Akshay, Paresh Rawal, and Suneil Shetty with Hera Pheri 3. However, looks like fate has other plans.

While the Khiladi star isn't a part of Hera Pheri 3 now, the makers have signed Kartik Aaryan as his replacement. Well, it is going to be the second time when the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star will be stepping into the shoes of Akshay in a hit franchise.

Earlier this year, he played the lead role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a sequel to Akshay's 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa. As expected, the film turned out to be a huge success at the ticket window.

While fans of Kartik Aaryan are happy with his entry into the Hera Pheri franchise, did you know that he wasn't the first choice of the makers to replace Akshay?

As per the latest buzz, the Hera Pheri 3 team had first approached Varun Dhawan. Yes, you read that right! However, he refused to star in it and the makers then went ahead with Kartik.

Reportedly, producers Firoz Nadiadwala and Anand Pandit first contacted Varun Dhawan to replace Akshay as he has already proved his mettle in comedy films. Interestingly, they even offered Varun's father David Dhawan, and brother Rohit Dhawan to come aboard as the film's director and co-director respectively.

Well, the offer was indeed appealing, however, Varun wasn't really excited about replacing Akshay in one of his most loved franchises. While the Bhediya star was sure that Hera Pheri 3 would do wonders at the box office, he rejected the offer out of respect for the superstar. His father, David Dhawan also agreed with him.

Talking about the film's current status, the makers have roped in the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star for the role while the team is currently in search of a promising director.

For the unversed, the first part of the Hera Pheri series was directed by Priyadarshan. Also starring Tabu in a pivotal role, the film was released in 2000.

