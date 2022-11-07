Here’s How Pandemic And Josh App Changed Vijay Mistry’s Life

The pandemic changed lives and it was also a bridge, ironically, to a new career for a small town teacher Vijay Mistry. When asked about his new career changes, he said "I never thought this was the direction my life would go in."

Vijay Mistry used to be a middle school teacher in a small town called Dahanu road. He had been teaching for a few years.

He said "I had wonderful students and felt proud of my accomplishments. Eventually, Covid 19 happened. I lost my job and I was devastated. I lost my source of income. It was my darkest time. I was questioning life and choices. I had a family to take care of and I failed them.

After many thoughts pondering my head, I was reminded of young Vijay at college. He was eager to pursue his passion but fear stopped him and he had to take conventional career options. Looking back, losing my job was a blessing in disguise. I decided to do something I enjoy. I had hope and I felt I could finally discover a higher quality of life.

At that point, I have been using JOSH but never consistent with making videos. I wanted to explore it. I started making short videos on JOSH and consistently posted them. I wasn't clear about the direction in the beginning but did what my heart wanted.

A whirlwind of good things happened in my life. My fan base on Josh grew in a short amount of time. I got invited for movie promotions, exclusive shows etc. Few months after posting my first video on JOSH. I was fortunate enough to be identified as a "Model influencer" representing Josh and sharing the ramp with Fashion Icons like Eshaan Masih & Sahifa Shake at Swag Fashion Week 2022. I still cannot believe all this was possible in less than two years.

I'm grateful for all the great opportunities. I have also collaborated with Marathi superstar Sai Tamhankar for the activity of JoshXSonyliv for their most loved show Pet Puran. I'm living my dreams. Thanks to JOSH."