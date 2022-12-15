Here's What Vivek Oberoi Said When Asked About His Past Relationship With Ex-GF Aishwarya Rai

Veteran Bollywood actor Suresh Oberoi's son, Vivek Oberoi, is one of the most underrated actors in the film industry. He had an impressive debut with Ram Gopal Varma's mafia movie Company and became the overnight talk of the town. With his charm and convincing acting in films like Road, Dum, and Saathiya, Vivek was one of the rising stars in the early 2000s.

However, his stardom was affected after he openly accused Salman Khan on national television of threatening him for being in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai. For the uninitiated, Salman and Aishwarya dated each other back then. Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai's relationship was short-lived, and they never spoke about it after the separation. And now, after two decades, everyone has moved forward happily in their professional and personal lives.

Vivek Oberoi was recently interviewed by Bollywood Bubble, where he briefly made a remark on his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, actor Aishwarya Rai. He denied making a comment relating to his past when asked to share his thoughts about going public about his relationship with Aishwarya during the initial days of his career in Bollywood. Vivek refused to answer the question and shared some words of wisdom for the talented younger generation.

With a smile on his face, Vivek Oberoi told Bollywood Bubbe, "Not that I am going to answer this question because it's done and dusted. But, for any youth, young talented people who are watching today, just remember one thing in life if you are really focused and committed to your work, and you're giving it your hundred per cent."

"It happens everywhere I see it everywhere, my only advice is that see if they can't attack you on your professionalism, if they can't attack you on your talent, if they can't attack you on the work you do, don't give them an opportunity to attack you on something else and shift the focus. Don't do that, that would be a disservice to yourself and to your commitment to your career," he added.

In the same interview, when Aishwarya's topic popped up once again, Vivek was asked why he never opened up about his personal life after things between him and Aishwarya ended until he was married. Vivek said, "I realised if you don't want people talking about your personal life, if you are sensitive to it which most people are, then you shouldn't be putting it out there as a projection."

For the uninitiated, Vivek Oberoi, after his breakup with Aishwarya Rai in 2003, married Priyanka Alva, who is the daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva, in 2010. He has two kids with Priyanka. Meanwhile, Vivek, on the work front, last appeared in MX Player's web series Dharavi Bank, which also stars Suniel Shetty. He will also be seen alongside Shilpa Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.