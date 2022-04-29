Heropanti 2 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Heropanti 2 Fails To Impress Audience

Meanwhile, the film has failed to impress the audience and critics, as Twitter is inundated with negative reviews for the film. Netizens criticised Tiger Shroff for not experimenting with his roles and called the film a 'headache'.

Here's How A Couple Of Critics Reacted...

Anmol Jamwal tweeted, "#NawazuddinSiddiqui looks at #TigerShroff during an action scene and says: ‘KYA ACTOR HAI YAAR ISKO TOH OSCAR MILNA CHAHIYE' I think we should make it happen. For the culture. #Heropanti2 over. I survived! #TigerShroff can pull off the stunts like no one else but my god is this films storyline a hot dumpster fire! #NawazuddinSiddiqui got a fat cheque and couldn't care less I assume: hamming like never before."

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh's Review

He tweeted, "#OneWordReview... #Heropanti2 : UNBEARABLE. Rating: ⭐️ Just cannot be compared to its first part... Lacklustre plot... Lethargic and lifeless screenwriting... Music doesn't work either... Terrible waste of the talent associated with this film. #Heropanti2Review."

Should Tiger Be Worried?

Well, going by the negative reviews and the online leak, Tiger should be worried for the film's business. However, one can also not deny the strong fan following of the actor hence, it is to be seen how the film fares at the box office on weekend.