Heropanti 2 New Poster: Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria Starrer Is All About Guns And Glory

Riding
high
on
the
success
of
Tadap
&
83,
Sajid
Nadiadwala
has
an
impressive
list
of
big-ticket
movies
scheduled
to
release
this
year
including
Bachchan
Pandey
and
Heropanti
2.
One
of
the
much
anticipated
movies
of
the
year
Heropanti
2
starring
Tiger
Shroff
and
Tara
Sutaria
in
lead
roles
has
been
in
news
ever
since
the
makers
have
launched
its
new
release
date
on
29th
April,
2022
on
the
auspicious
occasion
of
Eid.
Building
the
anticipation
further,
the
makers
have
now
launched
a
new,
action-packed
poster
of
the
movie
featuring
Tiger
and
Tara
full
of
action
and
swag
in
equal
dose!
Featuring
Tiger
in
a
wounded,
rustic
avatar
along
with
the
gorgeous
Tara
by
his
side,
the
new
poster
'Heropanti
2'
is
all
about
guns
and
glory.
Touted
to
be
Tiger's
first
release
on
Eid,
the
film
is
a
sequel
of
Tiger
and
Kriti
Sanon's
2014
debut
film
Heropanti.
The
first
look
of
Heropanti
2
was
unveiled
in
February
2020.
Written
by
Rajat
Arora
and
music
by
A
R
Rahman,
Heropanti
2
will
be
directed
by
Ahmed
Khan,
who
also
directed
Tiger's
last
release
Baaghi
3.
