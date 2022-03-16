Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff Stays Suave And Cool Amidst Danger In New Poster; Trailer To Be Out Tomorrow

When it comes to action entertainers, producer Sajid Nadiadwala constantly pushes the envelope and gives audiences some to look forward to! With Heropanti 2, the power producer is all set to revisit the Heropanti glory but this time with more action and double the dhamaka.

Re-introducing audiences to Heropanti's Babloo aka Tiger Shroff, the makers released the newest poster of the film as Tiger looks suave and debonair as ever! Keeping his cool and bring on his signature charisma even amidst guns pointing at him from all corners, the actor in this new avatar, takes the anticipation of the film to an all-time high.

Power producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Ahmed Khan and India's youngest action hero Tiger Shroff have time and again proved to be an unstoppable trio when it comes to the action entertainment genre.

After films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, the trio are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. This time around the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release Baaghi 3. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.