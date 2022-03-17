Heropanti 2 Trailer: Tiger Shroff Returns As Babloo For A Face-Off With Nawazuddin Siddiqui Aka 'Laila'

Tiger Shroff is back with a bang this Eid with Sajid Nadiadwala's franchise Heropanti 2. The trailer of the movie starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria along with talented ensemble cast is out now.

When it comes to action entertainers, producer Sajid Nadiadwala constantly pushes the envelope and gives audiences some to look forward to! With Heropanti 2, the power producer is all set to revisit the Heropanti glory but this time with more action and double the dhamaka.

Starring the hot and popular on-screen jodi, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, the highly-anticipated movie promises audiences a heady dose of action, thrill, romance and entertainment and is all set to release in theatres this Eid, 29th April, 2022.

The trailer of Heropanti 2 presents a high voltage tale of action and romance. Laced with strong performances, the trailer boasts of top-notch action, Tiger Shroff's impressive avatar as Babloo, hot Tara Sutaria as Inaaya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's top class act as Laila.

Have a look.

While the interesting posters of Tiger, Tara and Nawazuddin launched yesterday have been hugely appreciated by the audience, industry and critics alike, the explosive trailer has taken Bollywood by storm, especially fans of Tiger wanting to see more from the action star.

Power producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Ahmed Khan and India's youngest action hero Tiger Shroff have time and again proved to be an unstoppable trio when it comes to the action entertainment genre. Not to forget, Heropanti 2 marks the terrific producer-actor Sajid and Tiger's fifth successful association.

After films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, the trio are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. This time around, the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release Baaghi 3. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.