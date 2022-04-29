Heropanti 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Call Tiger Shroff-Starrer A 'Headache'

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 featuring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria has arrived in theatres today and we are here with its live audience review. When the trailer of the film got released by the makers, the film received negative response from audience. Netizens were left disappointed by Tiger and Nawaz's characters in the film and asked the actors to bring something new to the plate.

And it seems like the film failed to live up to audience's expectations as its Twitter reviews are anything but positive. Netizens have been calling the film a 'headache' and we wonder if Heropanti 2 will manage to survive at the box office despite the negative reviews.

Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva: #Heropanti2 #OneWordReview "Headache Headache Headache" This is One of the Worst Film ever made in India. Each & Every Scene of this Film are terrible & illogical.. I can't describe more that how bad it was!! 0⭐/5 Skip it.

AA @AvinashAloney2: Har Movie mein same expressions. Same acting👇 Chhota bachha hain kya? #TigerShroff #Heropanti2.

Review Junkie @jagatjoon12: REVIEW: #Heropanti2 - Film struggles because of stupid plot and cliched-unnecessary action sequences. @iTIGERSHROFF had nothing new to offer. Even more disheartening to watch @Nawazuddin_S act in such stupid movie. Bad music. Bad direction. Just action. HEADACHE (⭐️💫)

ANMOL JAMWAL @jammypants4: First half of #Heropanti2. #TaraSutaria searches for a mole on #TigerShroff 's butt and kisses him without his consent saying, 'Tumhari kismat khul gayi' . I was rooting for her since her Disney days but this is one of the worst performances by a female actor in #Bollywood.

Charlie 💫 @DasBro124: OneWordReview #Heropanti2 = AWESOME ⭐⭐⭐⭐️ #Tigershroff Is an EXCELLENT. #TaraSutaria Is Look's HOT. #NawazuddinSiddiqui Is A FINE & FUNNY FINAL. VERDICT = SMASH HIT. MUST WATCH!

