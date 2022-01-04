Himanshu Sharma On Dhanush's Tamil Proposal Scene In Atrangi Re: He Didn't Tell Me What He Was Going To Do

Aanand L Rai's outing Atrangi Re starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar released on Disney+Hotstar in December last year and opened to positive reviews. The critics and the audience praised Dhanush and Sara's acting in this film. One of the heart-touching scenes which was highly appreciated by all was where Dhanush's character Vishu confesses his feelings to Rinku (Sara Ali Khan) in Tamil.

The film's writer Himanshu Sharma in his recent interview with Telegraph India shed some light on that acclaimed scene. He revealed that he had merely shared the idea of the scene with Dhanush and it was the latter who came up with the Tamil lines.

Atrangi Re Movie Review: Dhanush And Sara Ali Khan's Soulful Performances Make This Film A 'Chaka Chak' Watch

Sharma was quoted as saying, "I told him what I wanted in that scene and we were sure we wanted him to speak in Tamil. I told him that this is the larger idea and he had the freedom to choose how he wanted to go about it. I didn't ask him and neither did he tell me what he's going to do... agar bataa bhi dete, it's not that I would have understood what he would have said in Tamil!"

He went on to say that the reactions on both Dhanush and Sara's faces in that scene was so genuine and truthful that they wrapped up that shot in just a few takes.

Atrangi Re Writer Himanshu Sharma On Controversies Around Film: I Wasn't Making Documentary On Mental Illness

"That scene taught me that language is a very small thing. You exactly know what this boy is trying to tell this girl. And the reactions on both Dhanush and Sara's faces were so genuine and truthful. That day we wrapped up early because we actually got through that scene in only a few takes," Telegraph India quoted him as saying.

In the same interview, Himanshu also addressed the murmurs about the film having Oedipal overtones in the narrative.

Speaking about it, the writer said, "This is a country of 150 crore people. Everyone has a voice and with digitisation, they have an opportunity to present it now... which is a good thing. But I cannot read and control each and every person's heart and mind and tongue.... I believe to each his own. But I am happy that the larger section of the audience has connected to this thread of the film in a good way. I will admit that we were always wary of how to present that bit in an innocent and nonchalant manner... in a manner that it doesn't hit the viewer in a wrong way. I am quite happy with the way that bit has turned out."

Atrangi Re revolves around Rinku (Sara Ali Khan) and her relationships with two men in her life- Vishu (Dhanush) and Sajad (Akshay Kumar).