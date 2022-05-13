HIT- The First Case: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's Film Gets July Release Date

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming suspense thriller "HIT – The First Case" will release in theatres countrywide on July 15, the makers announced on Friday. "HIT", which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, tells the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman.

Sanya Malhotra Teams Up With Rajkummar Rao For The Hindi Remake Of Telugu Cop Thriller HIT

The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who had also helmed the original. Bhushan Kumar's production banner T-Series shared the news of the film's release date on Twitter.

"Hitting the theatres with 'HIT - The First Case', with a new release date 15th July 2022," the banner tweeted. The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 20.

"HIT – The First Case" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. Rao's forthcoming movies include the Netflix Original "Monica, O My Darling" and Anubhav Sinha's social drama “Bheed”.

Malhotra, meanwhile, will be seen in south filmmaker Atlee's movie with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's "Sam Bahadur", co-starring Vicky Kaushal, and Netflix movie "Kathal".