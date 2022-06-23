HIT: The First Case Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Grabs Eyeballs As A Cop With A Chaotic Past In This Thriller

The
much
anticipated
suspense
thriller
of
HIT:
The
First
Case
starring
Rajkummar
Rao
alongside
Sanya
Malhotra
is
out
now.
The
teaser
of
the
film
had
received
huge
love
from
the
fans.
They
were
very
excited
to
unfold
the
mystery
behind
Vikram's
(Rajkummar
Rao's
character)
life.
Finally,
their
wait
ends
as
they
caught
sight
of
Vikram
and
his
life
in
this
gripping
trailer
of
HIT:
The
First
Case.
The
sneak-peek
sets
the
tone
of
the
film
filled
with
suspense,
thrill
and
action.
Vikram,
played
by
Rajkummar
Rao
is
a
cop
battling
the
demons
of
his
past
amidst
solving
a
crime
case
of
a
missing
woman.
The
movie
unfolds
many
mysteries,
deceits,
lies,
truth
and
much
more.
Watch
the
trailer.
Sanya
Malhotra
had
earlier
said
in
one
of
her
interviews
that
she
had
manifested
HIT:
The
First
Case
for
herself
as
she
wanted
to
work
with
Rajkummar
Rao.
She
was
quoted
as
saying,
"We
all
know
that
he
is
such
a
brilliant
actor.
He
is
inspiring
and
I
am
really
glad
that
I
got
a
film
like
HIT
to
start
my
journey
of
working
with
Rajkummar
Rao.
I
hope
that
I
work
with
him
again
on
something
else."
Directed
by
Dr.
Sailesh
Kolanu,
HIT:
The
First
Case
is
produced
by
Bhushan
Kumar,
Dil
Raju,
Krishan
Kumar,
and
Kuldeep
Rathore.
The
film
starring
Rajkummar
Rao
and
Sanya
Malhotra
hits
the
theatres
on
the
15th
of
July,
2022.