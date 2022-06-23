HIT: The First Case Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Grabs Eyeballs As A Cop With A Chaotic Past In This Thriller

The much anticipated suspense thriller of HIT: The First Case starring Rajkummar Rao alongside Sanya Malhotra is out now. The teaser of the film had received huge love from the fans. They were very excited to unfold the mystery behind Vikram's (Rajkummar Rao's character) life.

Finally, their wait ends as they caught sight of Vikram and his life in this gripping trailer of HIT: The First Case. The sneak-peek sets the tone of the film filled with suspense, thrill and action.

Vikram, played by Rajkummar Rao is a cop battling the demons of his past amidst solving a crime case of a missing woman. The movie unfolds many mysteries, deceits, lies, truth and much more.

Watch the trailer.

Sanya Malhotra had earlier said in one of her interviews that she had manifested HIT: The First Case for herself as she wanted to work with Rajkummar Rao. She was quoted as saying, "We all know that he is such a brilliant actor. He is inspiring and I am really glad that I got a film like HIT to start my journey of working with Rajkummar Rao. I hope that I work with him again on something else."

Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The First Case is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra hits the theatres on the 15th of July, 2022.