      Holi 2022: Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor And Other Stars Send Colourful Greetings To Fans

      After almost two years of COVID-19 pandemic, the Holi celebrations look a lot more brighter this year. From throwing colours and coloured water through pichkaris, feasting on some mouth-watering delicacies to spending quality time with near and dear ones, this festival of colours is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country.

      Every year, our Bollywood stars leave no stone unturned to make the festival of Holi extra special for their fans by wishing them in the sweetest way possible. This time too, they dropped sweet Holi wishes for their followers on social media.

      Akshay Kumar posted a video of himself in which his face was smeared with colours and he is seen throwing colours at the camera. He captioned his post as, "आप और आपके पूरे परिवार को मेरी तरफ से होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं. Happy Holi!."

      Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle to wish fans and wrote, "आप सभी को होली की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं! यह रंग आपके रिश्तों में मिठास ला सकें,और ख़ुशी की भावना आपके दिलों में बरकरार रहे, यही कामना है 💛 #HoliHai."

      Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a special Holi post for her fans by dropping an adorable picture from her beach vacation in which she and her younger son Jeh are seen building sand-castles. She captioned the picture as, "On holi we build sandcastles ♥️ Happy Holi! 💥🧡🥰."

      Neetu Kapoor walked down the memory lane and shared an unseen video from one of Raj Kapoor's famous Holi parties. She captioned it as, "When we were complete when there was love warmth 🟣🟢🟡🔴🟠 happy holi ❤️🤩⭐️."

      Diana Penty shared some colourful pictures and captioned them as, "Hope you have the brightest day!💖 #HappyHoli."

      Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram handle to extend Holi greetings to fans and wrote, "वसंत ऋतु की बाहर, चली पिचकारी उड़ा है गुलाल, रंग बरसे नीले हरे लाल, मुबारक हो आपको होली का त्योहार। #happyholi."

      Pulkit Samrat dropped some pictures from Holi celebrations on the sets of Fukrey 3 and wrote, "Happy Holi from Fukras!!!! 👻🥳 #Fukrey3 #Fukr3y @mriglamba @amalendu_dop @therichachadha @fukravarun @oyemanjot @pankajtripathi @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @excelmovies @vishalrr @nidhidexter @rheawaghahujaa @palakbohara @kassimjagmagia @devangmajethia."

      Mouni Roy shared some happy clicks from her first Holi celebration with husband Suraj Nambiar post their wedding and wrote, "May your lives always be filled with colours of joy, love & laughter
      💙💚💛🧡❤️💜🖤🤍🤎 HAPPPPPYYYYYYY HOLIIIIIIIIIIIII 💦 #ourfirst 🔆🔱."

      Abhishek Bachchan also wished fans on Holi with a greeting on his Instagram handle.

      Filmibeat also wishes everyone a very Happy Holi!

