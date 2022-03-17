Holi 2022 Exclusive! Flora Saini: This Year, It's All About Going Minimal; The Focus Is More On Food & Friends

"Holi signifies crazy friends, lots of food and dancing and hugging for me," says Flora Saini. After all, isn't this festival of colors all about letting your hair down and feasting on ghee-laden puranpolis, mouth-watering gujiyas and thandai bursting with flavours?

Filmibeat got in touch with the actress for a little chat as she geared up for the Holi celebrations.

Flora Saini Says Subhash Ghai Told Her That She Resembles Madhuri Dixit; 'It Was A Huge Compliment For Me'

Walking down the memory lane, Flora recalls, "My craziest memory of Holi has to be in school. Uske baad khelna thoda band ho gaya. But, in school, we were not allowed to carry colours so we used to use ink from the fountain pens. Everybody used to come loaded with their ink pens and we would throw ink from it on each other so that the shirts got stained. Those stain marks never faded." (laughs).

She continues, "We even used grease from our school bus and smeared it on each other's faces. It used to be crazy fun. Of course, we would also use water from our water bottles."

Next, we ask the Inside Edge actress to pick up her favourite Holi song and pat comes the reply, 'Rang Barse.' She even croons a line or two for us from this classic number which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar in leading roles.

Teachers' Day EXCLUSIVE! Flora Saini Reveals Her Biggest Life Lesson She Has Learnt Over The Years

Before wrapping up the conversation, the actress spills the beans about her Holi plans for this year.

"My Holi plans for this year would be being a little more responsible given that we have just come out from one pandemic and there's another one that has started in China already. So, I am not stepping out for sure. Social distancing is a must. So, I am going to stay at home and savour gujiyas instead. There's going to be some home cleaning followed by a little puja. I am going very minimal this Holi but the focus is on food and friends for sure," Flora who rose to fame with Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree signs off.