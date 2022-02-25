Honey Irani Reveals Farhan & Shibani's Honeymoon Plans: Because Of COVID Everything's Gone Up & Down

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who recently tied the knot on February 19, may not be able to go on a post-wedding vacation any time soon. Farhan's mother Honey Irani revealed that Farhan's packed schedule may have something to do with it.

Honey said that Farhan and Shibani had a beautifully planned wedding where everyone close to the couple was in attendance. However, the duo has no definite plans for a wedding reception either. She told Pinkvilla, "I don't know if they are planning to go anywhere for a honeymoon as Farhan is starting his film very soon, so I really don't know about that. They haven't planned anything yet."

"Because of COVID everything has gone up and down, so let's see," she added. Talking about the wedding reception, Honey told the portal, "No. Some friends have invited us for dinner, or the couple, those kinds of one or two days are going on but otherwise nothing more."

Notably, Farhan and Shibani shared several candid pictures from their ceremony. Recently, a family picture also went viral post the wedding. The picture shared by Shabana Azmi featured Javed Akhtar, his first wife-Farhan's mother Honey Irani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan's daughters Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar, and cousin Farah Khan, among others.

Welcoming the new bride into the family, Shabana had captioned the post as, "Happy family welcomes lovely #Shibani into the family fold." Take a look at the photo,

Earlier, the bride's sister Anusha Dandekar also welcomed her brother-in-law Farhan Akhtar to the family with a quirky post. Anusha on Instagram, shared a series of pictures from the wedding and wrote, "As a sister dealing with Bridezilla was worth it because she became Cinderella in the end. Farhan we hand her over to you now! You can call us whenever you need help, we've changed our numbers though."

On the work front, Farhan is all set to return as a director for the female-led road trip film Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.