How Did Abhishek Bachchan React When A Netizen Said Aaradhya Is Taking Forward The Bachchans' Legacy?

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is one of the most popular star kids of B-town. Ever since her birth, the Bachchans' fans are curious to see her and know more about her. From the last few days, a video of Aaradhya, wherein she is seen reciting a Hindi poem, has been going viral on social media. Her video is winning hearts of netizens, as they feel that she is full of talent.

When Abhishek Bachchan came across such beautiful compliments that Aaradhya has been receiving on social media, he was so elated that he reacted with folded hands emoticon.

Sharing the particular video, a netizen lauded Aaradhya and wrote, "The legacy continues," to which Abhishek replied with a folded hands emoji as a mark of respect.

🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 13, 2022

Reacting to Aaradhya's video, another netizen wrote, "She speaks so well. A beautiful, well spoken young lady with the confidence to match. I love it, my youngest daughter is the same age as Aaradhya I showed her this clip and she also loved it ❤️ thanks for inspiring your peers Aaradhya."

Another one wrote, "Its wonderful to raise a child with brilliant command over a native language. Certainly a child not following the league of brood, English soaked celeb kids. Hindi admiration won't make one backward."

"That confidence and flair of her great grandfather, grandfather and father," commented another user, while reacting to Aaradhya's video.

Coming back to Abhishek Bachchan, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dasvi. The film, which also casts Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, will stream on Netflix and JioCinema from April 7, 2022.

