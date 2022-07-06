Do You Know How Karan Johar Convinced Neetu Kapoor To Return To Films After Rishi Kapoor's Demise?

There's no denying that we loved seeing Neetu Kapoor in Raj Mehta's Jugjugg Jeeyo, which is currently running in the theatres. Apart from her, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. During the promotions of the film, Raj had mentioned that it was Karan Johar who convinced her to return to films after Rishi Kapoor's demise. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Karan was asked about the same, he recalled his conversation with Neetu Kapoor..

He said that he loves Neetu Kapoor, as he has grown up watching her and Rishi Kapoor together. Calling them his soul couple, Karan said that he used to get happiness looking at them. He further said that he has cried several times while watching their movies.

Sharing an incident from his childhood, Karan said, "I remember pleading with my parents to take me to the preview shows of Rishi and Neetu ji's films. The trial shows were a big thing in the 70s."

He further said, "When I met Neetu ji after the loss of Chintu ji, one of the finest actors of our country, it was at her house. We were making Jugjugg Jeeyo and I instinctively told her, 'Neetu ji you've got to get back to work. I have a film that I want to bring to you immediately, but I'll do so once everything has settled with the project.' Her reply was, 'I don't know if I'm ready'. And I told her, 'Trust me, the only way you'll be ready is when you get down to acting again.'"

Now that the film is a hit and has been receiving positive response from netizens, he is glad that he was able to convince her. He further said that Mrs Kapoor needed to get out of her zone and Jugjugg Jeeyo was that moment for her.

"And she is lovely in the film, she's warm, has such terrific screen presence and now I am glad she is doing so much work. She is really doing solid stuff and I am happy that I could have been the first stop for that," averred Johar.