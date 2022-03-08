how-real-life-bachchhan-paandey-met-the-reel-life-bachchhan-paandey-on-chala-hawa-yeu-dya

Bachchhan Paandey has been roaring loud its charm in the atmosphere these days. Akshay Kumar's look and the rough avatar have been gaining a lot of praise from the audience. One of such example came ahead when the Reel-life Bachchan Pandey came all the way from Latur to meet real-life Bachchhan Paandey in Mumbai.

Bachchhan Paandey has been in talks for a lot many things from the day its trailer has been out. The songs are also trending high on the internet. The makers and cast of the film are leaving no chance to make it reach the masses. On the first day of the promotions, the cast of the film went on a non-fictional show 'Chala Hawa Yeu Dya', where they met a Real-life Bachchan Pandey.

A man named Dhananjay traveled all the way from Latur to meet Reel life Bachchan Pandey. Dhananjay is said to be a Real-life Bachchan Pandey because he also has a blue color stone eye just like the one Reel life Bachchan Pandey (Akshay Kumar) has in the film. He is also a big fan of Akshay Kumar. It shows that the craze of the film is just showing a great effect on the audience.

Moreover, The recently released song from the film 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' is currently trending high having Akshay dancing his heart out in the avatar of a gangster.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey whose trailer and the recent song, opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's 'Bachchhan Paandey' is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022!