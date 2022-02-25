Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone To Begin Shooting For Fighter From June This Year?

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter has kept all their fans on their toes with excitement. The fans might be eager to see the chemistry of these two superstars unfold on the big screen. Apart from that, the film is also touted to be a slick actioner. Now, the latest development suggests that Hrithik and Deepika will begin shooting for the same in June this year.

According to a news report in India Today, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan could not shoot for the film earlier due to their other commitments and the pandemic striking in. However, now after things are falling place, the two will reportedly begin shooting for Fighter from June this year. The report quoted a source from close to the project that, "Both Hrithik and Deepika will be getting in their best shape physically for this film. There's a lot of action involved. Since the lockdown restrictions have eased, the film will be shot all around the world."

The movie will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and will also star Anil Kapoor in the lead role. It was reported in March last year that Hrithik Roshan is leaving no stone unturned to sport a leaner look in the movie and has been undergoing rigorous training. A report in Pinkvilla had stated, "Hrithik is known to get into extensive prep, not just on the acting front, but also his physique. And at present, his lineup is filled with ample action and thrill, which requires him to be in a lean avatar. Over the last few months, he has been working out with his fitness instructor to don a lean body with chiselled muscles."

The report had further stated that Hrithik Roshan has also been following a strict diet along with his workout regime. The Super 30 actor had been losing 3000 calories every day. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is also collaborating with director Siddharth Anand for the movie Pathan which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The movie is aiming for a Republic Day release in the next year and will reportedly witness a clash at the box office with John Abraham's Tehran.