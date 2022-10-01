Hrithik Roshan And His Girlfriend Saba Azad Step Out For A Lunch Date; See Photos

Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad recently made a stylish appearance together in Juhu, Mumbai. Dressed in casual outfits, the duo smilingly posed for the paparazzi before zooming off in their car.

Hrithik Roshan की GF Saba Azad के साथ Lunch Date, Vikram Vedha Hit होने के बाद खुश दिखे! | FilmiBeat

While Hrithik looked handsome in a black tee and denim, Saba donned a blue halter top and joggers. A video is going viral on social media in which Hrithik is seen posing for the shutterbugs before getting inside the car. He even calls Saba to join him.

Hrithik has his hand around Saba's waist while the camera goes click-click. The two appear to be saying something to each other while posing for the pictures and Saba struggles to control her laughter. Later, Hrithik even poses for solo pictures.

Have a look at the video

After a gap of three years, Hrithik Roshan had a theatrical release Vikram Vedha which arrived in cinema halls on Friday (September 30, 2022). The Pushkar-Gayatri directorial also features Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Saba Azad, who is dating Hrithik, recently took to her Instagram stories to praise her beau's latest release. She called him 'most hardworking human' and revealed that she has watched Vikram Vedha twice already.

Saba wrote, "Congratulations on an excellent performance to the most hardworking human I know - you make me so, so proud Ro (Hrithik)!!"

In another post, Saba posted another poster of Vikram Vedha featuring Hrithik and Saif, and captioned it as, "Congratulations to team Vikram Vedha for a super engaging film - I have seen it twice and I am going to see it again... and again!!"

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite sometime now. The latter was earlier married to Sussanne Khan. They got divorced in 2014 and continue to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan.