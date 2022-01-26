Hrithik Roshan And Kareena Kapoor Khan To Team Up For A Film Together?

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were once one of the most adored pairs onscreen. The two have starred in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Yaadien. Now, much to the happiness of their fans, the two might be seen together on the big screen once again.

Yes, you heard that right, after almost two decades, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan may team up together for a film. A source close to the development revealed to BollywoodLife that the two have been approached for a project that will be helmed by a prominent filmmaker and will be bankrolled by Junglee Pictures. The source added that the movie is still in the initial process and has been titled Ulaj.

The source went on to say that the director will be meeting Kareena Kapoor Khan soon for a script reading session after which everything might be finalized. The source said that Hrithik Roshan is yet to give a green signal for the movie and it heavily depends on his availability. The source furthermore revealed if both Kareena and Hrithik say yes to the project, then only the producer will go ahead with the budgeting part.

The reports further added that the film, Ulaj is touted to be a big-budget movie and will be going on floors outside Mumbai. However, that said, nothing has been finalized now and everything depends on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan giving their nods to the film. Well, if this project goes ahead, it will surely be a moment of rejoicing for the fans of the two.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie has been helmed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. It will also be marking the Bollywood debut of South sensation Naga Chaitanya. Kareena will also be turning producer and will bankroll a project along with Ekta Kapoor that will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the movie Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. He also has the Vikram Vedha Hindi remake in the pipeline opposite Saif Ali Khan. The movie will also be starring Radhika Apte in a pivotal role.