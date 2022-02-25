Hrithik Roshan And Rumoured Ladylove Saba Azad Enjoy A Lunch Date, Their Pics Go Viral On Social Media

Hrithik Roshan has been grabbing several eyeballs in recent times for his rumoured relationship with actress and singer Saba Azad. The two have been spotted quite a few times stepping out for dinner dates. Not only this but Saba also attended Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan's lunch get-together reportedly which only proves that things are quite serious between the two. Now pictures from the speculated couple's lunch date have also been going viral on social media.

Talking about the same, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad enjoyed authentic Kerala food during their recent lunch date. The official Instagram handle of the restaurant named Nair On Fire shared some pictures of Hrithik and Saba posing with the staff members of the restaurant. While Hrithik could be seen looking handsome in a white tee and pants, Saba looked pretty in a white tank top that she paired with green flared pants along with dangler earrings. Take a look at the pictures.

It was earlier reported that things are going quite strong between Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad and that the couple might be planning to get married sometime in the future. A source close to the actor had revealed to BollywoodLife stating that Hrithik is very serious about Saba Azad and is looking forward to taking the relationship ahead. The source further added that the Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai actor is planning to get married to Saba but they have not decided on anything yet.

Hrithik Roshan Planning To Enter Marital Bliss With Rumoured Ladylove Saba Azad?

The source went on to say that the two are extremely happy in the current phase of their relationship and are spending some quality time getting to know each other well. The source said that Hrithik recently attended his close friend Farhan Akhtar's wedding with Shibani Dandekar and was extremely happy during the same. The source added that the Koi... Mil Gaya actor wishes for a relationship just like that and it seems like Saba Azad is the one for him.

Here Is How Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad's Love Story Started And Their Common Traits Are Endearing

The source however revealed that the actor does not want to jump the gun and wishes to take things slowly but he definitely has marriage on his mind. The source further revealed that Hrithik Roshan does not wish for an excessive media glare surrounding his relationship with Saba Azad and wants to keep things low-key. The source went on to say that if Hrithik and Saba get married, it will be an intimate affair like Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.