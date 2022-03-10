Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Planning To Tie The Knot Soon? Couple's Common Friend Has This To Say

Rumoured lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been painting the two red with their newfound romance. While the alleged couple is yet to make their relationship public, their PDA on Instagram has a different story to tell. Lately, Saba is seen bonding a lot with Hrithik's family which has added more fuel to their dating rumours.

Amid this, there are strong whispers in the tinsel town that Hrithik and Saba might soon walk down the aisle. Reacting to these reports, a close friend of the couple told India Today that while Hrithik and Saba are in a relationship, neither of them want to rush into things.

The friend was quoted as saying by the news portal, "Hrithik Rishan and Saba Azad are very much into each other. Hrithik's family has taken to Saba quite well. In fact, just like Hrithik, they are quite fond of Saba's musical work. Recently, when she visited Hrithik's home, she did an impromptu singing and jiving session, which the family and Hrithik thoroughly enjoyed. Hrithik and Saba are certainly together but neither of them want to rush into things."

Meanwhile, Saba also shares a warm equation with Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. A few weeks ago, the latter had given a shoutout to Saba on Instagram after attending her music concert.

Talking about how Saba and Sussanne have forged a friendship, the same friend added, "Saba and Sussanne are regularly in touch. Sussanne loves the songs, and especially the ballads Saba writes. Saba often shares little things she's written with Sussanne just to get feedback. Hrithik too loves Saba's musical creations. Even Hrithik's kids, Rhehaan and Hridhaan, have taken to Saba. Hrithik's mom and sister are very fond of Saba too."

Recently Hrithik's comment on one of Saba's Instagram posts had grabbed a lot of eyeballs. His rumoured lady love had dropped some pictures from her photo shoot in which her look was inspired by late actress Audrey Hepburn. An awestruck Hrithik had complimented her by posting a comment that read, 'Timeless.'

Speaking about films, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Vikram Vedha and Fighter.