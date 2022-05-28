Hrithik Roshan Approached For Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 3? Here's The Truth

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 which released in April this year, smashed many records at the box office. The film surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan's Dangal to become the second highest-grossing movie. Soon, the makers confirmed that the third installment in the franchise and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for new updates on the same.

Amid this, there were reports floating in the media that Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has been approached for KGF: Chapter 3. In an interaction with Asianet Newsable, Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films reacted to these speculations.

Vijay said, "We have not yet decided upon the star cast as to who is going to be added additionally. KGF: Chapter 3 will not happen this year. We have some plans, but Prashanth (Neel) is busy with Salaar at the moment while Yash will be announcing his new movie soon. Therefore, we need them to come together at the right time when they are free to begin work on KGF 3. As of now, we don't have a fixed date or time as to when the work on the third instalment will start."

Clearing the air around Hrithik's casting, he continued, "Once we have finalised the dates, we will be in a better position to zero down on the star cast. And when the process to cast other actors begins, it will also hugely depend upon their availability at that time. Everything depends on when the work on the third instalment begins."

Previously in an interview with a leading news portal, Kiragandur had said that the third installment of KGF will hit the shooting floors in October this year and that the makers are eyeing a 2024 release. When this news went viral, the film's executive producer Karthik Gowda tweeted that they have no plans to start KGF: Chapter 3 'anytime soon'.