Hrithik Roshan Commences Shoot For Fighter; Shares Pic With Producer Siddharth Anand

After the release of Vikram Vedha and a short break with friends and family, Hrithik Roshan is finally ready to shoot for his next. This time, he will be working with his War producer Sidharth Anand in yet another action flick named Fighter. Sidharth's production house announced the shoot commencement by sharing a pic of the two on social media.

Marflix Productions, which is financing the film shared a photo on Instagram where Hrithik and Sidharth are posing together near a private plane in an airport terminal. While Sidharth was wearing a white jacket, black jacket, and an Adidas shirt in the pic, Roshan decided to go all-black for his attire. Along the photo is a caption that reads, "And it begins....#FIGHTER."

Netizens are elated with the news and are pouring in their best wishes for the duo. Where one user reciprocated the caption by saying, "Let's go Fighters", another user exclaimed the two with monikers and said, "Geek God and Lord Sid(Starry Smiley X3). " One Hrithik fan even wrote, "Plzz Iss Film Me #BangBang Ki Tarah Stylish Aur Shirtless Jaroor Dikhana Hamare Boss Ko."

In Fighter, Hrithik will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone. This will be his first collaboration with Deepika. On the other hand, this is Sidharth's second time working with her after Pathaan where she is cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan and alongside John Abraham. Fighter also marks the second collaboration of Sidharth and Hrithik after War.