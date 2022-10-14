Hrithik Roshan Drops Throwback Photo With Girlfriend Saba Azad From Their London Trip; 'Girl On The Bench'

It's no secret that Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is dating actress-singer Saba Azad. While the couple has never spoken about their relationship in public, their PDA on social media has a different story to tell.

Recently, the Vikram Vedha actor walked down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture with Saba from their London trip. In the picture, Hrithik is seen clicking a selfie while his ladylove Saba dressed in a black and white dress and sneakers, is seen sitting on a bench, looking away from the camera.

He captioned the picture as, "Girl on a bench ❤️ Summer 2022. London. The Van Gogh immersive experience." In response, Saba dropped a comment that read, "Van Gogh on a lazy summer afternoon 🙂 best day with the best egg ♥️♥️."

Richa Chadha commented, "❤️😍❤️ warming my heart a bit ❤️." Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote, "Cuties," followed by a heart emoticon. Fans too, couldn't stop gushing over the picture. A netizen wrote, "Greek God." ""And u look sexy as always," read another comment.

On a related note, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad recently made a joint appearance at the wedding reception of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha in Mumbai. The duo happily posed together for the paparazzi. While Hrithik looked dapper in a black tuxedo, his girlfriend Saba picked up a green ethnic outfit for the occasion.

Hrithik and Saba's dating rumours first surfaced in the media when the couple was spotted out on a dinner date. Later, Saba was even spotted at the Roshan's family get together. The lovebirds finally made it official when walked hand in hand at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party this year.