Hrithik Roshan Gets Annoyed After A Fan Forcefully Tries To Click Selfie With Him

Ever since his smashing debut in Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai, Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan has been stealing hearts and how. In a career spanning over two decades, the handsome hunk has garnered an immense fan-following with his versatile work and enviable dancing skills.

While celebrities often talk about how they get overwhelmed with all their fans' love and support, there are times when they also have to deal with over-enthusiastic fans who invade their privacy. Hrithik Roshan recently faced this scenario when he was leaving a theatre in Mumbai after watching Brahmastra with his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

The actor lost his cool after a fan forcefully tried to click a selfie with him. A video of this incident is going viral on social media.

In the clip, Hrithik is standing near his car when a fan breaks past the actor's security and tries to forcefully click a selfie with the War actor. Annoyed by the behaviour, Hrithik before entering his car is seen telling the fan, "Kya kar raha hai (what are you doing)?"

Meanwhile, many fans reacted to this video on social media. An Instagram user wrote, "Respect a man's privacy when he is with his kids🙏." Another one commented, "The dark side about being a celebrity: 0 privacy!" "Oh god the fans are just too much. Respect his privacy for god's sake. Everyone has right to spend quality time with his/her family weather he's a celebrity or a common man. Let them live in peace," read another comment.

A few weeks ago, Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan too faced a similar incident when he was making his way out of the airport with his sons AbRam and Aryan.

Coming back to Hrithik Roshan, the actor will next be seen in Pushkar-Gayatri's upcoming film Vikram Vedha which is an official remake of their Tamil hit by the same name. The neo-noir thriller also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.