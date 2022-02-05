Hrithik Roshan Gets Spotted With Rumoured Ladylove Saba Azad Again

Hrithik Roshan had grabbed several eyeballs a few days back when he was spotted exiting a restaurant with a mystery woman who was later revealed to be actress Saba Azad. Soon after that, rumours were rife that the two are in a relationship. Now, Hrithik and Saba were spotted once again, hand in hand, exiting a cafe that might have further fuelled the rumours of their dating.

Talking about the same, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were seen coming out of the cafe by the paparazzi. The Koi... Mil Gaya actor can be seen escorting Saba to their car by giving him his hand. While Hrithik was spotted in a white tee with grey pants that he paired up with a blue checkered jacket and cap, Saba was seen wearing a full-sleeved yellow top and blue jeans.

Hrithik Roshan Kept Relationship With 'Mystery Woman' Saba Azad Hidden For Months?

Hrithik Roshan could not oblige the fans' request for pictures and the actor was heard saying, "Sorry guys, it's COVID times, you know." Hrithik and Saba have been rumoured to be dating for a while and had been keeping the same under wraps. Take a look at the video.

According to a news report in Mid-Day, Hrithik Roshan had been keeping his relationship with Saba Azad hidden from the public for the last few months. The report had added that the people close to the Super 30 actor who knew he is dating Saba were surprised by his decision to hold hands with her in public. The publication furthermore quoted a source to reveal that Hrithik and Saba also vacationed in Goa together some time back.

Hrithik Roshan To Star In Karan Johar Directorial First Action Flick?

The source was quoted to say, "Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments." ETimes also tried to contact Saba Azad for a quote but the actress revealed that she was busy with some commitment and would get back to them later.

Talking about Saba Azad, she had made her debut in Bollywood with the 2008 movie Dil Kabaddi. Azad was furthermore seen in movies like Mujhse Fraandship Karoge and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She was recently seen in the Netflix anthology show Feels Like Ishq. Saba is currently seen in the SonyLIV show Rocket Boys. Earlier, Azad was rumoured to be dating Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak's son, Imaad Shah.