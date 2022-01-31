Hrithik Roshan Kept Relationship With 'Mystery Woman' Saba Azad Hidden For Months?

Hrithik Roshan had sent the internet into a frenzy after he was spotted exiting a restaurant with a 'mystery woman.' Fans immediately started to enquire about the woman and wanted to know whether she is the actor's new ladylove. However, now it is confirmed through various sources that the said woman in question is actress Saba Azad. Not only that but the latest reports suggest that Hrithik had been keeping his relationship with her under wraps for the last few months.

According to a news report in Mid-Day, Hrithik Roshan had been keeping his relationship with Saba Azad hidden from the public glare for the last few months. The report added that the people close to the Super 30 actor who knew he is dating Saba were surprised by his decision to hold hands with her in public. The publication furthermore quoted a source to reveal that Hrithik and Saba also vacationed in Goa together recently.

The source was quoted to reveal, "Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments." ETimes also tried to contact Saba Azad for a comment but the actress revealed that she was busy with some commitment and would get back to them later.

Talking about Saba Azad, the actress had made her debut in Bollywood with the 2008 movie Dil Kabaddi. Azad was furthermore seen in films like Mujhse Fraandship Karoge and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She was recently seen in the Netflix anthology series Feels Like Ishq. Saba will be seen in the SonyLIV show Rocket Boys. Earlier, she was rumoured to be dating Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak's son, Imaad Shah.

Well, if this is true, it seems that Hrithik Roshan is happy with his newfound love in the second innings. The actor was married to Sussanne Khan earlier but the couple separated in the year 2014 but the two still remain friends and are co-parents to their sons. For the unversed, Sussanne is also speculated to be dating TV actor Aly Goni's brother Arslaan Goni. On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in Fighter and the Vikram Vedha Hindi remake.